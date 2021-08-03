Cancel
Sandy, OR

Donations needed for Sandy baseball team

By Angel Rosas
Sandy Post
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6YSf_0bGaZqNX00 After winning the regional championship, Sandy youth baseball team needs help getting to national tournament in Iowa.

The Sandy Babe Ruth 14 and under team needs help with travel expenses to the national Babe Ruth World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa.

The club put out a GoFundMe page to help pay for travel, lodging, meals and entry to games for parents.

The organizer estimates the out-of-pocket expense for players and their families to be $4,000 each for the 10-day event.

The team's goal is to raise $12,000 to be split between each player and family.

A full story on the team's road to the Babe Ruth World Series will appear next week.

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com
#Sandy Youth Baseball
