'American Idol' Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Host Ryan Seacrest Will All Return for Season 20

By Michael Schneider
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“American Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, have all signed on to return for the show’s landmark 20th season, which also marks its fifth on ABC. The network announced on Tuesday that all four will be back when “American Idol” returns in spring 2022. Seacrest has been with the show every year since it began (including that first season in 2002, when he was partnered with Brian Dunkleman).

Celebritieswkml.com

Luke Bryan Says Katy Perry’s Baby Daisy Looks Like The Gerber Baby

Luke Bryan is the cover story on People magazine this week, and he talks about his sons and Katy Perry’s baby Daisy. Luke tells People of meeting Daisy Dove, “I actually had gone on a bike ride with Orlando [Bloom], and Orlando and I met Katy and her family for brunch, and little Daisy Dove was there, and she’s just as cute as you could ever imagine.”
TV ShowsPopculture

'American Idol' Announces Judges for Upcoming Season

American Idol has confirmed its judging panel for the upcoming season of the singing competition show, with Good Morning America announcing on Wednesday, Aug. 3 that judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will all return. While the show historically kicks off in the winter, it will be back sooner rather than later this fall. Additionally, Ryan Seacrest will return as host.
Celebritiesweisradio.com

“Love at first sight”: Luke Bryan recalls meeting wife Caroline in ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline look back fondly on the night they first met in a clip from the upcoming documentary, My Dirt Road Diary. The couple met as college students at a local bar, Dingus, while attending Georgia Southern University. “I saw this character sitting across the bar. All I could see was white teeth,” Caroline remarks of her first reaction of Luke in a sit-down interview.
TV & Videoscountry1037fm.com

Luke Bryan Starring In A New “Sitcom”

One of the things I love about Luke Bryan and his family is that they love to have fun and they certainly do not take themselves too seriously. Luke’s lovely wife Caroline is working hard to create content on her social media. She goes out of her way to make it fun. Recently she recreated the opening sequence of the sitcom Full House that most of us watched even just a little bit in the 90s.
Charlotte, NCcountry1037fm.com

Gallery:All My Friends Say Luke Bryan Is Awesome

It’s been over two years in the making and finally a major country concert is back in Charlotte!! We thought this day would never get here and this is a town that loves bringing in country music artists. Luke Bryan has been on our Redneck Yacht on Lake Norman, we...
Celebritieskat943.com

Luke Bryan Returning To ‘Idol’

Luke Bryan returns to the judge’s table of American Idol for his fifth consecutive season on ABC. He will again be joined by fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest. Season five auditions will kick off Friday, August 6th in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina...
Yakima, WAkffm.com

American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest

A funny thing exploded while I was driving the other day... An Open Letter to the Yakima Valley in Regards to Law Enforcement. The police are out there arresting the drunk drivers or the shop lifters and don't have time for your cat stuck in a tree or the neighbors fist fighting in their front yard. They are on their property and there is no deadly weapon present.
TV Showscelebritypage.com

'American Idol' Season 20 Auditions​ Begin August 6th

American Idol is back in Spring 2022 for a historic 20th season. The show includes iconic judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, and is hosted by Ryan Seacrest. This is American Idol's 5th season on ABC after its run on its original network Fox from 2002-2016. For season four, singer songwriter Chayce Beckham was chosen as the winner by audiences.
TV ShowsPopculture

'American Idol' Season 20 Auditions Kick off Ahead of Premiere

American Idol is taking it to the streets for Season 20. Hopefuls from across the country will perform for their chance to sing in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in the 2022 season in virtual and in-person interviews kicking off Friday, Aug. 6, according to ABC. Idol Across America will visit all four corners of the United States in search of talented singers ready to show the world their stuff in the landmark 20th season of the singing competition show.

