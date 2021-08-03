Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County Public Library’s annual report highlights pandemic programming and efforts to keep people connected amid 2020 shutdowns

By Alexis Oatman, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Throughout the pandemic, the Cuyahoga County Public libraries focused on enhancing their virtual programming resources and amplifying their members’ needs by offering community-based services with food drives, job resources, and more, according to its 2020 annual report. The library’s annual report revealed along with adding more virtual...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
45K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Programming#Public Libraries#Pandemic#Ccpl#Food For Finance#Cuyahoga Works#Aspire Greater Cleveland#Ged#Microsoft Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County’s health board recommends all students wear masks to start the school year: Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has recommended that all students, teachers, visitors and staff members wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. As it did when the county hit the red zone of Gov. Mike DeWine’s color-coded virus risk chart, the county health board issued guidelines, not mandates, for schools, which will reopen in coming weeks. This time the guidelines are about masking and social distancing, not hybrid learning or learning from home.
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

University of Akron to require masks in indoor public areas; unvaccinated students, staff to receive ‘up to weekly’ COVID-19 testing

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron is requiring all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks in public indoor areas regardless of vaccination status starting Aug. 9, the school announced late Wednesday. The university is also mandating students, faculty and staff to report their vaccination status by Aug....
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s unemployment system should make customer service improvements, legislative panel recommends

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s beleaguered unemployment benefits system should look into allowing applicants to track their claim status in real time and publicly display call wait times, according to recommendations made Thursday by a special legislative committee. A report issued by the Ohio Unemployment Modernization and Improvement Council also called on state...
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio lawmakers sponsoring a bill aimed at gender-pay gap

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two Northeast Democratic lawmakers are introducing a bill that would allow companies to receive a state designation saying that they pay men and women fairly, if they show average earnings between men and women are within 5 percentage points. The “Fair Paycheck Workplace” designation from the Ohio...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Will the Progressive Field public financing announcement meet the same resistance of a similar deal that transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Not everyone applauded Thursday’s announcement that Ohio, Cuyahoga County, and the city of Cleveland would pick up about 2/3 of the tab for renovations to Progressive Field. Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan announced the renovation proposal and extension of the team’s lease on Thursday at Progressive Field....
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Masks for all, or free-for-all? Northeast Ohio school districts decide

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As students prepare to head back to the classroom for the third pandemic-affected school year, Northeast Ohio school boards have varying decisions on whether to require masks for students and staff. The Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommends all students and teachers wear masks regardless of their...
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Sheriff orders jail to stop using new ‘yellow-zoning’ lockdown of inmates a day after jailers union filed grievance

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland ordered jail staff to stop using a new method of locking down inmates that the officers’ union said is unsafe and prohibited by a 2014 arbitration decision. Cuyahoga County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan said the new policy, called “yellow-zoning,” stopped early Thursday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy