PARK CITY, Utah — Nighttime paving on SR-248 is slated to begin on Monday, August 9.

According to the City, the work will continue through early September.

Lane restrictions will be in place during construction hours.

Eastbound SR-248 will be reduced to one lane from 6 pm- 2 pm (the following day).

Westbound will be reduced to one lane 6 pm- 5 am.

For more information on the project, click here .

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter