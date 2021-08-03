Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

CCSD superintendent defends new grading policy at back-to-school event

By Julie Wootton-Greener
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara defended grading reform during a back-to-school address Tuesday, calling it an equitable system for all students. Over the summer, the school board voted to change the district’s grading policy. It will allow students to revise assignments and retake tests, and will eliminate some behavioral factors like attendance and participation from grades.

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Laughlin, NV
County
Clark County, NV
City
Moapa, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Clark County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Clark County, NV
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading System#Civil Unrest#Howard University#Ccsd#The School Board#Black University#Black Latino#Asian#Pacific Islander#Native American#Cox Communications#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."

Comments / 0

Community Policy