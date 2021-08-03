CCSD superintendent defends new grading policy at back-to-school event
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara defended grading reform during a back-to-school address Tuesday, calling it an equitable system for all students. Over the summer, the school board voted to change the district’s grading policy. It will allow students to revise assignments and retake tests, and will eliminate some behavioral factors like attendance and participation from grades.www.reviewjournal.com
