Project Hive Pet Company Debuts Toys and Treats in PetSmart Stores

By Pet Business Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProject Hive Pet Company unveiled its dog toys and treats in 100 PetSmart stores nationwide. Made in the U.S., Project Hive Pet Company's line of interactive dog toys and treats create an engaging experience for large and small dogs. The treats are non-GMO project verified, vegetarian, made with organic honey and ground peanuts, have no artificial flavors or colors, and do not contain corn, wheat, or soy. The dog toys are BPA-free, float in the water, are dishwasher-safe, non-toxic and recyclable. They also feature a bright yellow and bee-inspired design.

