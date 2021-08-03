Project Hive Pet Company Debuts Toys and Treats in PetSmart Stores

Tyson Foods, Inc., Springdale, Arkansas, is selling its pet treats business to General Mills, Inc., for approximately $1.2 billion, the company recently announced. The sale of the business, a leading player in natural pet treats, is expected to be completed by the end of the company’s 2021 fiscal year, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. It includes the Nudges, True Chews and Top Chews brands, as well as a production facility in Independence, Iowa. Tyson Foods will continue to provide meat ingredients for the pet treats business after General Mills assumes ownership.