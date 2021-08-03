Jimmy Failla Talks About Mask Mandates, Getting Vaccinated and Dr Fauci with WKEI
Has the messaging on COVID-19 from the CDC and Dr Fauci become ineffective? Should Dr Fauci be replaced if only to give a fresh message regarding masks and vaccinations? Jimmy Failla, Host of Fox Across America, weekdays from 11 Am to 2 Pm on WKEI, joined Wake Up Tri-Counties to talk about Dr Fauci and whether the message he’s trying to send regarding masks and vaccination is lost in people’s perception of Dr Fauci as a political figure?www.illinoisnewsnow.com
