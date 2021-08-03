NYS Attorney General Leticia James, NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Former First Lady Hillary Clinton By Hezi Aris
BROOKLYN, NY — August 3, 2021 — Attorney General Letitia James has released a long-awaited report outlining her office’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report under the aegis of attorneys Anne Clark and Joon Kim confirmed the accounts by women who had already come forward and included new information and accounts from additional women, including a state trooper in Cuomo’s protective detail.www.yonkerstribune.com
Comments / 1