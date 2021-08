(Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc rose more than 50% on Wednesday during a wild trading session as investors scooped up shares after its underwhelming stock market debut last week. The online brokerage’s shares closed at $70.39, off the session high of $85 when the stock was up nearly 82%, with one analyst dubbing it "the meme of memes" in a reference to stocks popularized this year by retail investors congregating in online platforms such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.