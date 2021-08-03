5 to Watch Results Day 12: Skateboarding's San Diego Ties, Hurdle Showdown, Water Polo Quarterfinals

Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics bought high-flying action as skateboarding -- among other events -- took the spotlight. There were some familiar SoCal faces during those skate sessions -- and a familiar voice serving as a commentator. Here are the results from our five events to watch at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which is Aug. 4 in Tokyo and from 4 p.m. on Aug. 2 to 7 a.m. on Aug. 3 in San Diego time.