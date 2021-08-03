MTE Corporation Launches Highest Performance Capacitors for the Power Quality Market
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / MTE corporation, the market leader in power quality solutions including Harmonic Filters, Motor Protection Filters and Sinewave Filters, is proud to announce the release of EnduraCaps™ - the most advanced capacitors on the market. EnduraCaps™ are ultra-hardened capacitor solutions for the most demanding industrial applications where uptime is of critical importance.www.buffalonynews.net
