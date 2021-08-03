Cancel
MTE Corporation Launches Highest Performance Capacitors for the Power Quality Market

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENOMONEE FALLS, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / MTE corporation, the market leader in power quality solutions including Harmonic Filters, Motor Protection Filters and Sinewave Filters, is proud to announce the release of EnduraCaps™ - the most advanced capacitors on the market. EnduraCaps™ are ultra-hardened capacitor solutions for the most demanding industrial applications where uptime is of critical importance.

FCQ Launches Global Blockchain Real Estate Platform

LUBLIN, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / FCQPlatform.com - Investing in Spanish, Dominican, Cyprus, or any other country's real estate has become as simple as ABC. FCQ is a Blockchain-based platform that allows purchasing property either partially or at once. All the transactions on the platform are backed by smart contracts; thus, the assets of buyers and sellers are safe and sound.
Supply Chain Balance and Agility Requires Core Strength

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has changed every aspect of global supply chains. Once relegated to the back-office, supply chains have entered the public discourse and now have a seat at the table -- the corporate table, the federal table and that of the general public. COVID-19 exposed cracks in...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) announces the following event:. A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 17, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13719720. If...
Global X-Ray NDT Equipment Market Expected to Reach Highest CAGR By 2027: GE Measurement & Control, karl deutsch, YXLON, Olympus Corporation etc.

The report provides a basic overview of the X-Ray NDT Equipment industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Also the market provides development policies, plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures. X-Ray NDT Equipment Market Summary 2021-2027 | By Market Strides:. The research report analyzes X-Ray NDT Equipment in...
Security company warns of Mitsubishi industrial control vulnerabilities

Cybersecurity company Nozomi Networks Labs has warned the industrial control system (ICS) security community about 5 vulnerabilities affecting Mitsubishi safety PLCs. In a new report, the company said Mitsubishi acknowledged the issues -- which are focused on the authentication implementation of the MELSOFT communication protocol -- after they were discovered at the end of 2020.
McLanahan Offers Mineral Process Solutions at MINExpo

McLanahan Corp. is using MINExpo 2021 to focus on its complete range of solutions for the mining industry and to grow awareness of the complete range of end-to-end solutions that they provide to multiple industries. The booth will feature displays of their crushing, screening, scrubbing, tailings management, sampling and feeding...
Lucas Systems, Fetch Offer Model For Human-Robot Warehouse Collaboration

Warehouse automation is the key to meeting the increasingly stringent demands placed on shippers, but simply adding automation may not be enough. Fully automated warehouses may have some restrictions when it comes to flexibility and the ability to adjust on the fly. That's why many robotics companies and warehouse software platforms are developing solutions to allow robots and humans to coexist.
Client Onboarding Solution Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Xerox, NexJ Systems, Smartwave Technologies

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Client Onboarding Solution Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Client Onboarding Solution Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Enveyo Named to 2021 List of Great Supply Chain Partners by SupplyChainBrain

Enveyo Honored with Client-Nominated Industry Award for Making a Significant Impact on Supply Chain Efficiency. Enveyo, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and logistics optimization software provider, is proud to announce it has been named to the list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2021 by SupplyChainBrain. Hundreds of...
Movable Ink Launches First Annual Survey on the Power of Personalization Amid an Evolving Marketing Landscape

Leading marketing personalization software company explores how to guide consumers in purchasing decisions and offers insight into why they disengage or opt out of marketers’ lists. Movable Ink, the leading software company powering content personalization for the world’s largest brands, announced its first annual report: Audience of One: Consumer Expectations...
Healthcare and Medical Analytics Market to Get a New Boost | IBM, Wipro, Oracle

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Healthcare and Medical Analytics Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Vitreoshealth, IBM, Scio Health Analytics, Mckesson, SAS Institute, Citiustech, Cerner, Verisk, Health Catalyst, Medai, Truven Health, Wipro, Oracle, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inovalon, Citius Tech, Verscend Technologies, Optum & Medeanalytics etc.
Global Franchise Supply Chain Management Is Critical for International Success, Part 2

Editor: This is part 2 of an article that appeared the previous issue. In that article you heard from Tom Healey, Vice President of International Supply Chain and Product Development at Dairy Queen on his take on the global supply chain for the second half of 2021. This time, following the introduction from Bill Edwards, we hear from 3 more international supply chain experts.
Dorilton Capital Launches Blue Wolf Performance Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorilton Capital ("Dorilton"), a leading private investment firm, has announced the formation of a new company - Blue Wolf Performance Solutions ("Blue Wolf"). The formation of Blue Wolf represents the combination of two industry leading companies serving the industrial cleaning & maintenance space...
Innovations To Systemize The CMO/CDMO Biotechnology Market With US$ 8.3 Bn From 2021-2031

The CMO/CDMO Biotechnology Market Share is expected to be worth US$ 8.3 Bn at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2021-2031. The healthcare vertical’s success is attributed to the usage of the best technologies, right from diagnoses to patient care. As such, effective patient communication would be the running trend going forward. This would be the DNA of the healthcare vertical between 2021-2031.
Sakuu Corporation Develops 3Ah Lithium Metal Solid-state Battery that Offers Improved Energy Performance over Market's Existing Options

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Sakuu Corporation (previously KeraCel Inc.), the leader in automated multi-process additive manufacturing (AM), today announced that it has developed a 3Ah lithium-metal solid-state battery (SSB) that equals or betters current lithium-ion batteries. Sakuú has been developing its first generation SSB battery technology alongside...
Roland DGA Corporation Launches Completely Redesigned "Roland TV" Platform

Video Hub at the Roland DGA Website Offers a Wealth of Informative, Inspirational, Business Building Content. Wide-format digital imaging leader Roland DGA Corporation has announced the launch of its new and improved “Roland TV” video hub, offering customers an easier way to view educational videos on a wide variety of products and applications, in one place. The new Roland TV is comprised of a series of channels, separated by category, that include videos and recorded webinars related to Roland DG device operation, applications, how to successfully grow your business, and much more.

