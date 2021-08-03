Fighting displaces 100,000 in Ethiopia’s Amhara region -U.N. aid chief

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Aid suspensions in Ethiopia and a pull out in Cameroon. The Norwegian Refugee Council and the Dutch section of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) have had their operations suspended by the Ethiopian government, which accused the organisations of “disseminating misinformation” and failing to ensure proper work permits for foreign staff. The suspensions last three months, cover the entirety of Ethiopia, and follow a series of attacks from Addis Ababa accusing agencies of supporting rebels in the northern Tigray region. No evidence has been provided to support the claims. MSF also withdrew from Cameroon’s Northwest Region this week, eight months after authorities accused the medical charity of supporting separatist groups – a charge it denies – and suspended its operations. The pull out comes as the four-year secessionist conflict takes an increasingly complex and violent turn. Humanitarian needs are also rising in Tigray as rebels extend their operations into neighbouring regions and an aid blockade wears on. See our latest for more.