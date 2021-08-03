Cancel
Fighting displaces 100,000 in Ethiopia’s Amhara region -U.N. aid chief

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday 100,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Ethiopia’s Amhara region and 8,000 in its Afar region. In recent weeks fighting has spread into the two regions neighbouring Tigray, where a war erupted eight months ago between Ethiopia’s...

kfgo.com

