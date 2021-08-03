Cancel
Public Health

As Delta surges, U.S. military braces for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – During his last days before dying from COVID-19, 26-year-old Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Myers played a breathing game with himself at a Florida hospital to see how high he could get his oxygen levels. Like most of the military, Myers had chosen to get vaccinated...

