While FIFA 22 has already angered some fans, PES is making waves by changing its name to eFootball and going free-to-play. If you’re a die-hard soccer fan, the battle between Pro Evolution Soccer and FIFA has always been a contentious one. Many believe that while FIFA uses its pool of money to secure all the official licences, the actual gameplay of PES is more satisfying. Well buckle up, sports lovers, because things are about to get spicy now that Konami has announced it is officially renaming the series to eFootball. Oh and it’s transforming the whole experience into a digital-only, free-to-play title.