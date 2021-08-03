Cancel
Trinity County, CA

Monument & McFarland Fires Rage Out Of Control In Trinity County

kshasta.com
 4 days ago

Two big Trinity County fires have both more than tripled in size since Monday morning. The Monument Fire started Friday about a mile south of the Trinity River resort town of Del Loma. That community has received evacuation orders along with Big Bar and Pattison Ranch. The fire is burning in the footprint of the 2008 Cedar Fire in extremely steep and inaccessible terrain. The Monument Fire is more than 6,000 acres with zero containment.

www.kshasta.com

