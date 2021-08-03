Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Evarae Is The Ethically Minded Swim And Resort Wear Brand To Know

By Felicity Carter
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ethically minded swim and resort wear label, Evarae was established by Georgia Thompson in 2016 and she launched with her debut Spring Summer 2017 collection. When it comes to brand aesthetic expect a mix of influences that form the basis of Evarae; here, the classic meets the contemporary in shapes, colorways, and prints, and then there’s an oh-so-flirty transparency to the resort wear that calls to the sun.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

258K+
Followers
64K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Brand#Georgia Larsen#Chemicals#Evarae#Econyl#Tencel#Lyocell#Digital#Central St Martins#French#Resortwear#Evarae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

7 Streetwear Brands Every Cool Fashion Insider Knows About

Over the past year, streetwear has cemented itself into our closets. As many of our wardrobes became more casual and relaxed, athleisure pieces were adopted into our everyday outfits more than ever in the form of statement sneakers, matching sweatsuits, and bike short looks. As we’ve integrated the sporty pieces more and more into our everyday wardrobes, they have become bonafide staples and there are some key streetwear brands you’ll be sure to spot on fashion insiders.
Beauty & Fashionmodernsalon.com

Beauty Brands to Know for Black Family Month

We're practically at the end of July, but it's not too late to note that it's National Black Family Month. Shopping Black-owned, family-owned brands is just one of the ways to celebrate Black Family Month and invest in the next generation. The three brands here specialize in non-toxic, clean-formula skincare and haircare. One, Alodia, recently joined Pharrell Williams's Black Ambition Circles, a peer-to-peer mentorship program facilitated by industry leaders.
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

AMResorts reorganizes its resorts under new 'master brand'

AMResorts is undergoing a major repositioning, bringing its portfolio together under the umbrella of a new "master brand," AMR Collection, while concurrently unveiling plans to phase out two of its eight resort brands. Along with the master brand, the company has debuted a new tagline: "Celebrate Every Moment." In a...
Industrybusinesstraveller.com

Fattal Hotel Group acquires 7 Minds brand

Fattal Hotel Group has taken a majority stake in Tel Aviv-based hotel chain 7 Minds. The boutique brand will join Fattal’s existing Leonardo, NYX and Herods collections, with the group’s flagship boutique hotel Bachar House set to be relaunched under the 7 Minds offering. There are currently three Tel Aviv...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
TheStreet

Restyling The Fashion Scene With Sustainable Footwear

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aussie native and fast-fashion rebel, Danielle DiNunzio, has taken sustainable strides with her eco-friendly footwear brand, DANYELLE. DiNunzio first launched the brand in 2011 in Sydney, Australia when she identified a gap in the industry that posed a lack of seasonal footwear options, prompting her to create the SIGNATURE collection, a series of multi-seasonal selections suited for a devoted traveler's lifestyle. DiNunzio has always been proud of her adventurous spirit, having been an avid traveler throughout her younger years, she later pursued a career as a flight attendant to fuel her fascination with worldwide tourism. In addition to her love for travel, DiNunzio is equally passionate about environmental awareness, cherishing the earth's elements however she can. With her cultivated sense of high-end fashion, wanderlust nature, and ecological mindset, DiNunzio is rewriting the rules of mainstream fashion by offering the market environmentally sensible footwear solutions.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Disney requiring resort guests to wear face coverings indoors

With the rapid spread of the Covid-19 delta variant, Disney has reintroduced mask requirements for guests ages 2 and up at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and the Disneyland Resort in Southern California. Starting July 30, both destinations will require that visitors wear face coverings while indoors, regardless...
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Denim Minds Under 30: Ilayda Toprak

Like any business that has been around for more than a century, the jeanswear industry has its legends. It is also continuously reinventing itself and welcoming more opportunities for innovation—and oftentimes, it takes a fresh perspective to make real change. Rivet’s Denim Minds Under 30 column shines a spotlight on young professionals committed to pushing the denim industry forward, paying special mind to the planet and its people. In this Q&A, Ilayda Toprak, a denim designer at Turkish denim manufacturer Realkom, talks about how the industry has changed as a result of the pandemic, and how younger generations are setting it up for a successful future. Describe your...
Melrose, MAnshoremag.com

Picasso Jasper: Comfy, Ethical Clothing for the “Mystically Minded”

Yoga wasn’t hugely popular in Massachusetts when Melisa Lent launched Picasso Jasper in 2014. A lot has changed since then, but not Picasso Jasper’s comfortable, casual, wellness and yoga-inspired clothing. Sure, clothing should be versatile and wearable—but Picasso Jasper’s line of fun, graphic clothing, like t-shirts, hoodies, and joggers, is...
EnvironmentPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Will This Be the Season of “Climate Positive” Fashion?

New York Fashion Week begins in just over a month, and Vogue Runway’s already-full schedule suggests it’s going to be one of the busiest seasons… ever. Understandably so: It’s been a year-and-a-half since many of us saw a collection in person, and designers are itching to show their work in three dimensions again. After hundreds (thousands?) of grainy Zooms and the isolation of remote work, we’re craving the energy, the beauty, the hustle—even the 2:00 a.m. deadlines.
Designers & Collectionsthedallasnews.net

Platinum Evara celebrates the strong and compassionate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The devastating second wave of the pandemic had far-reaching effects across various sections and strata of the society. During these times, it was the women who led from the front and became the fulcrum around which families and communities held together. Right from world...
MakeupPosted by
WWD

How Siia Cosmetics Is Rethinking Prestige Beauty Distribution

Click here to read the full article. A new cosmetics brand has its sights set on untapped markets — and untapped channels. Siia Cosmetics, which launched direct-to-consumer earlier this summer, has ambitions to bring prestige color cosmetics into independent beauty supply stores, a channel often overlooked by prestige beauty.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway The brand’s initial offerings range from a lipstick, a mascara, eyebrow pencils, eyeliners, concealers, contour sticks, lip glosses, primers and setting sprays. Prices range from $16 to $28. Sales are said to reach $7 million at wholesale in its first year on the market,...
Skin CareGrazia

The New & Seriously Noteworthy Beauty Brands You Need To Know About

While there have been plenty of exciting new beauty launches this month, nothing quite captures our attention like a brand new buzz-worthy brand. From probiotic skincare to the future of foundation, these are the new beauty brands that deserve to be on your radar…. Cultured Biomecare. Introducing Cultured Biomecare: the...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

18 best vegan and cruelty-free skincare brands that don’t compromise on ethics

It’s fair to say veganism is no longer a fringe movement. There are now more than 600,000 vegans in the UK according to the Vegan Society, while Veganuary had a record number of sign-ups at the start of this year. Businesses have also embraced this growing market, and registrations of the Vegan Sociey’s Vegan Trademark increased by 49 per cent between 2018 and 2019. In fact, there are now more than 54,000 products registered for this certification globally, with 22,000 of these being cosmetics and toiletries.
Environmentinputmag.com

How plant-based ‘leathers’ are becoming the future of luxury fashion

For decades, leather has been synonymous with luxury. Whether the material graces cowboy boots, Chanel bags, or Drake’s custom Chrome Hearts Rolls-Royce, it serves a practical — and exclusive — purpose. Owning a leather piece guarantees lifelong quality, if you can afford its initial price. Even the look of leather...
ApparelCosmopolitan

Best work clothing brands to know

Finding work clothing brands that are both affordable and, well, stylish, ain't always easy. Of course, it goes without saying that we all have our favourite brands that we gravitate to for regular day-to-day items and going out clothes, but shopping for work outfits can be a little trickier. Why?...
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

Nordstrom Augments New York Flagship’s Beauty Offerings

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom is refreshing the New York City store’s beauty assortment with a slew of new services and activations. The retailer has brought on new brand partners to expand its Beauty Haven services offerings. Dr. Dennis Gross will be Nordstrom’s partner on injectables, Cowshed will provide body services and HydraFacial will handle facial services.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway Services have boded well in other key locations, the retailer said. It initially began offering services in New York City in 2019. “Our intent is to continue to evolve our offer and expand,...
ApparelTelegraph

5 brands that do workwear dresses really well

Dressing for the office in the heat is no mean feat: while your go-to printed maxi might feel too casual, a tailored shift dress is too stuffy in warm temperatures. So what to do when a heatwave strikes and you need to tick the workwear box?. An in-between, smart yet...

Comments / 0

Community Policy