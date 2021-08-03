Evarae Is The Ethically Minded Swim And Resort Wear Brand To Know

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aussie native and fast-fashion rebel, Danielle DiNunzio, has taken sustainable strides with her eco-friendly footwear brand, DANYELLE. DiNunzio first launched the brand in 2011 in Sydney, Australia when she identified a gap in the industry that posed a lack of seasonal footwear options, prompting her to create the SIGNATURE collection, a series of multi-seasonal selections suited for a devoted traveler's lifestyle. DiNunzio has always been proud of her adventurous spirit, having been an avid traveler throughout her younger years, she later pursued a career as a flight attendant to fuel her fascination with worldwide tourism. In addition to her love for travel, DiNunzio is equally passionate about environmental awareness, cherishing the earth's elements however she can. With her cultivated sense of high-end fashion, wanderlust nature, and ecological mindset, DiNunzio is rewriting the rules of mainstream fashion by offering the market environmentally sensible footwear solutions.