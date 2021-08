Company now being sued for not disclosing harassment, leading to inflated stock prices. Activision Blizzard is now also being sued by an investor. As of Tuesday, August 3, an investor told federal securities fraud claims in Los Angeles that the company kept investors and shareholders in the dark about an ongoing investigation into its toxic workplace culture. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. This suit not only targets the company but also Activision Blizzard's CEO Bobby Kotick, their CFO, and former CFO.