Wilmington, NC

N. Carolina city council votes for permanent statue removal

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina city council that voted more than a year ago to remove two Confederate statues has decided to keep them out of downtown for good. The Wilmington City Council made the decision on the two statues Monday, news outlets reported. In 2020, they were stored away because of laws related to public safety concerns. State law prohibits state and local governments from permanently removing publicly owned objects of remembrance, such as statues, but does allow for temporary relocation.

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

