Killeen, TX

Deadly strip club shooting marks Killeen's 8th murder of the year

KCEN
KCEN
 2 days ago

The deadly shooting that ended with one person dead in Killeen over the weekend is now being investigated as the city's eighth murder this year, according to a Tuesday news release by the Killeen Police Department.

Deon Dewayne Elliot, 36, died at the hospital after he was reportedly shot Saturday, July 31, around 2:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Naked City Club in the 4300 block of S. Fort Hood Street.

Police say a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area and was stopped by a patrol officer. Two people were detained during the stop and police recovered "several" firearms in the vehicle.

As of Tuesday, KPD says one person was charged with deadly conduct, a misdemeanor, while the other person was released from police custody.

The murder investigation is ongoing.

No other information was released.

