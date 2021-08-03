Deadly strip club shooting marks Killeen's 8th murder of the year

The deadly shooting that ended with one person dead in Killeen over the weekend is now being investigated as the city's eighth murder this year, according to a Tuesday news release by the Killeen Police Department.

Deon Dewayne Elliot, 36, died at the hospital after he was reportedly shot Saturday, July 31, around 2:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Naked City Club in the 4300 block of S. Fort Hood Street.

Police say a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area and was stopped by a patrol officer. Two people were detained during the stop and police recovered "several" firearms in the vehicle.

As of Tuesday, KPD says one person was charged with deadly conduct, a misdemeanor, while the other person was released from police custody.

The murder investigation is ongoing.

No other information was released.