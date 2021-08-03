Cancel
Tom Brady’s Rollercoaster Hair Evolution: From Buzz Cuts to Flowing Locks

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s safe to say that Tom Brady has had more hairstyle switch ups than he has had super bowls. And given that he’s played in nine and won six, that’s saying something.

So, in honor of the quarterback’s 44th birthday, it only felt appropriate to take a look back at his haircuts past. Because from buzz cuts to shaggy locks and styles that included a heck of a lot of hair gel, the athlete has tried just about every cut to ever exist.

And somehow, he rocked each and every one with ease.

His ever-changing look is a hot topic — and one that he’s not afraid to poke fun of either. On his birthday last year, Brady retweeted a graphic that documented his hair evolution from age 23 to 43.

The illustration depicted six of his most memorable styles, including his 26-year-old “The Timberlake” cut, 30-year-old “Caveman” ‘do and 40-year-old “Derby Special” style.

“Of all the haircuts throughout the years, my favorite one … is the next one!” he captioned the picture. “Thank you all for the bday wishes.”

Given that he’s spent a full year around the sun since this initial tweet, it’s safe to say that his current look is his “favorite.” What is it, you ask?

Last month the quarterback attended a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House with a haircut that leaned on the fluffier side. While his sides were kept neat and tight, he had a decent amount of hight to his hair.

That said, it’s unlikely the style will stick around — he switches up his look on the regular, rocking everything from faux haws to ponytails.

And rest assured, the sports player, who is married to Gisele Bundchen, is calling all the shots when it comes to his hairstyle.

“She likes pretty much what I like. She leaves it to me,” Brady told Sports Illustrated in 2012. “Every man should know, if you’re comfortable and you like it, you should do it.”

He added: “Everyone always worries about what the girls think, what the guys think. If you like it, do it. To me, if you’re trying to impress a girl, get a date, they’re gonna like that more because you’re a confident guy. That’s what it comes down to.”

So in honor of Brady’s birthday and for a healthy dose of hair inspo, keep scrolling to check out his rollercoaster hair evolution through the years.

