19 gorgeous patio furniture pieces you won’t believe are in stock at Walmart

19 gorgeous patio furniture pieces you can buy at Walmart Noble House / Alpine

Whether you’re cultivating a garden room , outfitting your new patio or bringing in a few replacement and/or accent pieces to your backyard, finding patio furniture you like that’s still in-stock mid-summer can be more of a challenge than winning an Olympic gold medal. Well, not really, but it can feel close.

When it comes to go-to retailers for all things outdoors, like The Home Depot or Lowes , products can sell out fast, but right now, Walmart has some fantastic patio furniture that’s handily in-stock, and it’s more gorgeous than you might expect to find at the value-centric, mainstream superstore.

As you continue to work from outdoors , er, home, and find balance playing cornhole with your kids, make your own outdoor space everything you want it to be with these stunning patio furniture finds from Walmart.

Dining sets

Don't miss out on the opportunity to enjoy more meals outdoors with the family on these gorgeous dining sets. Mainstays

Outdoor meals, from summer straight through early winter, became the “thing to do” last year, when gathering together inside was a no-go. If you’re in the market for a new patio dining set for your brood, Walmart has a number of cute options, including a round, aluminum lattice weave table with four chairs and a more clean-lined bar height table complete with a gazebo-style canopy and eight chairs. There’s also a simple, but steadfast, small dining set with an umbrella that more than 3,000 customers have highly rated.

Chaise lounges

Lounge and recline in style. Better Homes & Gardens

Nothing says summer easier than stretching out your legs and sunning them from the cushy confines of a patio chaise lounge. It’s a great place to multitask, i.e., getting a tan while getting some work done. Better Homes & Gardens features an all-weather wicker lounger that settles into four different positions, as well as an elegant black powder-coated steel, cushioned lounger with wheels.

Benches

You can read, craft, or do a puzzle outdoors on these perfectly-sized benches. Put your newest addition to use! Lifetime / MF Studio

Whether you’re on your front porch, by the pool, or tucked into a pocket garden, every backyard can use a solid bench. Walmart has a bunch in stock, from a sturdy storage bench to one that converts from a bench to a table.

Bistro sets

Bring the Mediterranean right into your backyard. Alpine / Better Homes & Gardens

Just because you have a small outdoor space , doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a morning cup of joe al fresco. For decks or balconies with less-than-average square footage, a bistro set can be a perfect fit. The feminine and elegant feather metal bistro set reminds us of Mediterranean living, while a basic gray folding set can be incorporated into any design style easily. A slightly larger, more comfortable bistro set features handwoven all-weather wicker and cushions made with performance fabric, which means it really stands up to the elements. And 1,100-plus consumers back this up.

Daybeds

The best part about this daybed? Its comfy cushions make the perfect spot for lounging–or even better–napping! Better Homes & Gardens

If ever there was a specific piece of furniture that makes an indoor to outdoor transition look easy, it’s this cushy daybed from Better Homes & Gardens. With its oversized cushion and four throw pillows, it’s not hard to imagine folding down the frame’s sides and taking a catnap in the sun.

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Delahey Convertible Studio Outdoor Daybed Sofa for $315

Gliders and swings

Can you see one of these fabulous gliders or swings in your backyard? Mainstays

Love feeling a breeze on your face especially when Mother Nature’s humid summer isn’t offering it up? Sounds like you’re in the market for a piece of patio furniture that moves, like a glider or a swing. Walmart’s Mainstays Belden Park line offers up two different styles, one bench that glides and one stand-alone porch swing that can seat three people. We also love the Jack Post hardwood country style glider that even has trays on the sides for snacks or beverages.

Conversation sets

Intriguing conversations are just begging to be shared on these amazing sets. Mainstays / Better Homes & Gardens

Whether you have an extra large or extra small outdoor space, you can consider adding a conversation set—couch, two chairs, and a coffee table—to create a casual, comfortable place to hang out with friends over a glass of wine or a cup of tea. Walmart has a wicker rattan style that’s chic for a modern home, or a loveseat and swivel chair set that has a more tropical-setting appeal.

Hanging chairs

Make these chic boho hanging chairs your new obsession. Sorbus / Noble House

It’s possible that front stoops and city-sized balconies may have enough space to squeeze in a hanging chair, making people-watching all the more cozy. Hanging chair styles span a variety of looks, from on-trend, open-air macrame to a cocoon-like hanging wicker basket.

