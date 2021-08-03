Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

The Moonlit Train Ride On The Royal Gorge Route Railroad In Colorado Will Give You An Evening To Remember

By Annie
Posted by 
Only In Colorado
Only In Colorado
 5 days ago

Are you looking for a unique evening out with a loved one or friends? While there are many things you can do around the Centennial State, we cannot help but recommend boarding a historical train and taking a moonlit dinner ride through the countryside. Does this sound like something you would enjoy? Then you will want to climb aboard the Royal Gorge Route Railroad:

Located in Canon City, the Royal Gorge Route Railroad is a historical 1870s train line that first served silver miners before becoming one of Colorado's most popular tourist attractions!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IM0ab_0bGaW6C500
TripAdvisor/E B

Running year-round, there is a train and event for every preference and price point, including the standard daily rides, plus the popular Santa Express, Mother's Day, and Oktoberfest Trains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbKUD_0bGaW6C500
Royal Gorge Route Railroad Facebook

In addition to all of the above, the Royal Gorge also offers special dining trains, including the moonlit Dinner Train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsA3r_0bGaW6C500
Royal Gorge Route Railroad

"Experience railcar dining at its finest" aboard the RGRR, which offers a mouthwatering 3-course dinner complete with local ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEnXg_0bGaW6C500
Royal Gorge Route Railroad

In terms of food, guests of the Royal Gorge Dinner Train may be treated to anything from Colorado Slow-Roasted Prime Rib to the Chef’s Catch of the Day, all served with a salad and French bread rolls plus a tantalizing dessert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IqBF_0bGaW6C500
Royal Gorge Route Railroad Facebook
In addition to these choices, guests also have the option of dining a la cart via the onboard 403 Grill.

Whether you sit in the observation dome dining car, elegant club car, or opt for casual coach service, you are guaranteed a wonderful time with equally wonderful views aboard the Dinner Train!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DzJl_0bGaW6C500
Royal Gorge Route Railroad Facebook

Rides on the Dinner Train depart at 6:30 and last approximately 2.5 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rX3yR_0bGaW6C500
Royal Gorge Route Railroad

Rates for the Dinner Train begin at $59 for adults and $54 for children (for coach service, 403 Grill dining is an additional cost).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSNaj_0bGaW6C500
TripAdvisor/Nick IV

For a full list of times and dates, please visit the Royal Gorge Route Railroad's website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kckBJ_0bGaW6C500
Royal Gorge Route Railroad Facebook

For even more of our favorite Centennial State train rides, check out these 7 Incredible Colorado Day Trips You Can Take By Train .

The post The Moonlit Train Ride On The Royal Gorge Route Railroad In Colorado Will Give You An Evening To Remember appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Colorado

Only In Colorado

2K+
Followers
387
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Colorado is for people who LOVE the Centennial State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Centennial, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Rides#Santa Express#Mother S Day#Oktoberfest Trains#Rgrr#Chef#French#Centennial State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

ALERT: 1,000s of tarantulas soon to start crawling through Colorado

A tarantula rising is about to happen in Colorado, sure to shock unwitting campers in some parts of the state. Each year, 1,000s of male tarantulas start marching around the southern part of Colorado from late August through October. The first tarantulas to appear show up in southeastern Colorado around the end of August, roaming throughout the month of September. A second, southwestern wave appears a bit later, peaking in October. These tarantulas will roam around looking for a mate and after mating, they'll die – typically at the hands of their mate or due to cold weather.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Towns Along Detour Route From I-70 Seeing Unexpected Bump In Revenue

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis said Monday it could take weeks to repair damage on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon caused by mud and debris slides from heavy rain. The northern detour recommended by the Colorado Department of Transportation will take you the better part of five hours. (credit: CBS) Heading west from Denver, the detour takes you to Silverthorne, through Steamboat onto Craig, then to Rifle and finally to Glenwood Springs. While the drive is long, made longer by semi traffic, the towns along the way are seeing a major economic benefit. “The impact seems to be greater especially with...
Bryson City, NCPosted by
Only In North Carolina

This Wine-Themed Train In North Carolina Will Give You The Ride Of A Lifetime

Sipping fine vino while riding past scenic Smoky Mountain views with a delectable plate of charcuterie right in front of you? When reading that description, most people are saying “where can we sign up?!” The ‘Uncorked’ rail line and wine experience offered through the Great Smoky Mountains railroad lets passengers take a journey like never […] The post This Wine-Themed Train In North Carolina Will Give You The Ride Of A Lifetime appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lifestyleinsiderfamilies.com

Zip Line Royal Gorge? Yes, I did!

Royal Gorge, a magnificent canyon with a width of 50 feet and a depth of 1250 feet, is a popular hot spot in Colorado. When traveling to the area, people often want to stop at Royal Gorge to experience its natural beauty. There are several ways to experience views of the gorge itself. But the most adrenaline inducing may be to zip line Royal Gorge itself.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

21 passengers rescued after bus became stuck on mountain backroad in Colorado

Twenty-one passengers on a Greyhound bus were rescued late Friday on a mountain backroad in Colorado after the bus became stuck, according to Garfield County Sheriff's Office. The bus got stuck about 6 p.m. Friday on Coffee Pot Springs Road, a dirt and gravel road that leads into White River National Forest and is typically used by four-wheel drive and all terrain vehicles, authorities said.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Taste of Colorado Announces A Big Change, Will Take Place On 16th Street Mall Over Labor Day Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Taste of Colorado is on the move this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. The event is usually held at Civic Center Park in Denver, where restaurants from all around the city serve up all sort of food. The pandemic canceled it in 2020, and this year it will move to the 16th Street Mall. Organizers said in a news conference on Thursday morning that there will be lots of live music this year. The main stage will be at the Denver Pavilions, but there will be two other stages. “One’s going to be on 16th and Welton (Street) in our Outer Space popup park,” said Dowtown Denver Partnership spokeswoman Sharon Alton said. “We’re partnering with the Confluence Ministries to bring a wide, diverse group of cultural acts and musicians to the space throughout the days.” “And in Skyline Park on our High Plains Stage we’re going to be showcasing local bands that you’ve loved and known at A Taste of Colorado throughout the years.” LINK: atasteofcolorado.com The musical acts haven’t all been announced yet. Check atasteofcolorado.com for updates.
Yacolt, WAclarkcountylive.com

Chelatchie Prairie Railroad Summer Train Ride

All Aboard! Climb on board the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad and enjoy a late summer weekend ride. The 14-mile round trip starts in Yacolt and rolls through the beautiful logging and farming country of North Clark County with a stop at Moulton Station to visit the falls. Along the way, the...
Colorado StateKDVR.com

Colorado officials urge drivers: Stop getting creative with Glenwood Canyon detours

DENVER (KDVR) – With Colorado’s main east-to-west highway cut off at Glenwood Canyon, state officials are trying to get drivers to stop getting creative with detours. I-70 remains closed indefinitely due to heavy damage and debris from mudslides. The recommended detour takes drivers up through Steamboat Springs to get to Glenwood Springs from the east. It adds several hours to the drive.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Even Western Colorado Wildlife Are Desperate for Air-Conditioning

It's hot in Western Colorado, and the recent humidity isn't helping. Even Western Colorado wildlife are anxious to find a cool breeze. This was the scene yesterday afternoon (July 27, 2021) as I looked out the bedroom window at my house in Grand Junction. This little guy needed a little AC, and he was willing to do what it takes to get it.
Colorado StatePosted by
UPI News

Colorado couple find mountain lion under their back deck

July 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a mountain lion was relocated after a couple found the 60-pound animal lurking under the deck of their home. Lily Rutledge-Ellison said she and her boyfriend were alerted to the presence of something under their Englewood deck when their cat, Wesley, started acting unusually.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Moose Charges Colorado Hiker In Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared video of a moose charging someone in Clear Creek County and say this serves as a reminder to stay away from wildlife. Officers say a wild animal can choose to attack at a moment’s notice. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/08/clear-creek-county-moose-cpw.mp4 CPW says the individual came upon the bull moose while walking toward a lake. Fortunately, the hiker moved behind a tree and avoided being injured. They say the moose hit the tree instead of the person. CPW says moose can weigh up to 1,000lbs. and can stand 6-feet-tall. They say moose attacks are the most common in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy