Tokyo 2020 Olympics schedule: U.S. hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, 2 other Americans vie for gold in 400m hurdles

By Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Three American women will vie for gold late on Tuesday night in the 400-meter hurdles race, and each of them is already decorated, to a certain degree.

Dalilah Muhammad is the reigning gold medalist in the event. Muhammad held the world record in the 400-meter hurdles until Sydney McLaughlin captured it in June at the U.S. Olympic Trials. McLaughlin crossed the finish line in 51.9 seconds, which shaved 0.26 seconds off of Muhammad's previous record. The two are friends but fierce rivals, and the last three times they have raced in this event, a world record has been set.

“Anything’s possible,” McLaughlin said of the world record falling again. “It’s a really great group of girls, so I wouldn’t put it past anybody to go out and do it.”

The third American woman competing in the event is Anna Cockrell. Her brother Ross Cockrell plays cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the entire team watched Anna clinch a spot in the final after her qualifying heat on Monday.

Said Muhammad: “It’s definitely going to be quite a show come finals.”

Sydney McLaughlin (USA) competes in the women's 400 hurdles semifinals. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

How to watch

All times are Eastern

NBC: Noon to 2 a.m.

USA: 24-hour coverage

CNBC: 24-hour coverage

NBCSN: 24-hour coverage

Olympic Channel: 24-hour coverage

Golf Channel: 11:30 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Peacock: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Biggest Events

All times are Eastern

5:30 p.m.: Swimming – Women's open-water marathon (NBCSN)

6:30 p.m.: Golf – Women’s first round (Golf Channel)

8 p.m.: Track & field – Qualifying rounds (NBC and USA)

8 p.m.: Gymnastics – Men's high bar and women's balance beam replay (NBC)

10:30 p.m.: Track & field – Women’s 400 hurdles final (NBC and USA)

11:30 p.m.: Skateboarding – women's park final (CNBC)

Midnight.: Volleyball – Women's quarterfinals, USA vs Dominican Republic (NBC)

12:15 a.m.: Baseball – Knockout round, USA vs. Dominican Republic (CNBC)

12:30 a.m.: Basketball, Women's quarterfinals, USA vs. Australia (USA)

2:30 a.m.: Diving: Women's 10m platform preliminary round (USA)

5:15 a.m.: Wrestling – Greco-Roman 67kg final, Greco-Roman 87kg final, women’s freestyle 62kg final (Olympic Channel)

6 a.m.: Track and field – Qualifying rounds; Finals of women's 3,000m steeplechase, men's hammer throw, men's 800 meters, men's 200 meters (Peacock and NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports app)

6 a.m.: Equestrian – Individual jumping (NBCSN)

Must-read Olympic stories

