Tokyo 2020 Olympics schedule: U.S. hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, 2 other Americans vie for gold in 400m hurdles

Three American women will vie for gold late on Tuesday night in the 400-meter hurdles race, and each of them is already decorated, to a certain degree.

Dalilah Muhammad is the reigning gold medalist in the event. Muhammad held the world record in the 400-meter hurdles until Sydney McLaughlin captured it in June at the U.S. Olympic Trials. McLaughlin crossed the finish line in 51.9 seconds, which shaved 0.26 seconds off of Muhammad's previous record. The two are friends but fierce rivals, and the last three times they have raced in this event, a world record has been set.

“Anything’s possible,” McLaughlin said of the world record falling again. “It’s a really great group of girls, so I wouldn’t put it past anybody to go out and do it.”

The third American woman competing in the event is Anna Cockrell. Her brother Ross Cockrell plays cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the entire team watched Anna clinch a spot in the final after her qualifying heat on Monday.

Said Muhammad: “It’s definitely going to be quite a show come finals.”

Sydney McLaughlin (USA) competes in the women's 400 hurdles semifinals. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: