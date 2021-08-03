High School Huddle returns in 2021!
SHOW INFO | HOST JEFF SKVERSKY | VIDEOS | SCOREBOARD Every Friday night after Action News at 11 pm, Sports Reporter Jeff Skversky will bring you High School Highlights from all across the region. Plus we'll feature one special showdown every week with extended highlights! Check out all of season's 2019 High School Huddles: High School Huddle 2019 playoff scores and highlights Downingtown West defeats Haverford in our Game of the Week for their 12th win of the season. Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 13. Garnet Valley defeats Plymouth Whitemarsh in the District 1 Class 6A quarterfinals. Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 12. High School Huddle Week 11 scores, highlights St. Augustine beats undefeated Williamstown in our Game of the Week. Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 11. CB West (8-0) takes down North Penn, 27-26, behind Jack Fallon's game-winning TD. Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 10. Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 9. High School Huddle Week 7 scores, highlights West Chester East remains undefeated as they take down Kennett, 43-14. Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 7. High School Huddle Week 6 in review Ducis Rodgers gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 6. High School Huddle 2019 Week 5 highlights Plymouth-Whitemarsh racked up more than 300 rushing yards to grab a 28-6 victory in our Game of the Week. High School Huddle 2019 Week 4 highlights Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 4 of High School Huddle. Williamstown looks to defend the South Jersey Group 5 Champion Title Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 3 of High School Huddle. North Penn defeats rival Neshaminy for the 3rd time in a year Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 1 in this week's High School Huddle Meet the culture coach teaching Philly teens respect for women, others Football is a violent game. A local "culture coach" is making sure local football players leave their aggression on the field and respect women and their peers off of it. Spring-Ford defeats Truman in Week 2 of High School Football Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 2 in this week's High School Huddle Click here to view more videos from High School Huddle.
Comments / 0