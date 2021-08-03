High School Huddle returns in 2021!

August 12-13, Thursday and Friday, You must attend both sessions!!. 11:30 am on Friday, everyone will be back in the gym to meet with the coaches for cuts. Athletic paperwork needs to be filled out BEFORE tryouts. Please bring the completed paperwork to the first session of tryouts. If you don’t have it done you will not be allowed to tryout until it is completed. Freshman and Juniors are required to get a physical. We look forward to seeing a lot of you there!!