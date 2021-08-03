A Moment in Time with Gerald Albright

I am a sucker for a big fat ‘Fro, and in case you don’t know, I am abbreviating Afro, as only a true child of the ‘60s and ‘70s can. As a Hollywood kid, I spent my Saturday afternoons one of two places, in our swimming pool or in front of the TV digging “Soul Train.” Sorry, but “American Bandstand” was just too, um, bland, for this Olive American (what, Greeks don’t get their own color?), whose mother had been professional dancer for more than a decade before I arrived on the scene. The Black teenagers on “Soul Train” simply exuded cool, from the tops of their natural blow-outs, and groovy threads, to their fly platform shoes and mind-blowing dance moves. For me, the ‘Fro signified the epitome of cool-itude, even when a redheaded (white guy) named “Bernie” rocked one on the socially conscious comedy series, “Room 222.” So, when I saw the cover of Bette Smith’s latest album, with the singer sporting a righteous ‘Fro, I knew instinctively that the music contained therein was going to be as bitchin’ as the cover.