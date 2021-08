BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Dixie Fire impacting Butte, Plumas and Lassen counties: 7:55 p.m. The Dixie Fire has grown by nearly 40,000 more acres since Thursday morning, now being reported by Cal Fire as 361,812 acres in size. Containment was still at just 35%, the agency said in a Thursday evening press conference. More than 5,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, which has ravaged Butte, Plumas and now Lassen counties, forcing thousands of residents from both areas from their homes. Mop ups of Highway 70 and Butte Road are being performed, Cal Fire said. There was also significant fire growth...