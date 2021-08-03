Cancel
The Sad Reason California Is Amending Its Insurance Codes For Vineyards

By Lauren Cahn
Wildfires have been running rampant across California every summer for a number of years, but fires are actually a natural part of California's landscape, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (via Cal Fire). But over the years, the state's "fire season" has been beginning earlier and ending later, with climate change as the likely culprit. This is sad for Californians in and of itself, but what makes it even worse is that it has led many insurance companies to either withdraw from covering fire-prone areas or make it prohibitively expensive to obtain insurance to cover wildfire-related damage, the New York Times reports. This has made it increasingly difficult for owners of high-risk properties to secure adequate wildfire-related insurance.

Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

