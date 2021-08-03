Cancel
Bologna Salad Might Change Your Feelings About Bologna Forever

By Sarah Abrams
Wide Open Eats
 2 days ago
Just mention the word bologna, and you'll elicit a reaction. People either love or hate this deli mystery meat. If you're on team bologna, or grew up in the Midwest, you may have eaten bologna salad before. Bologna salad makes a great sandwich spread and is very similar to ham salad, though many say it tastes way better. It's a very versatile and easy dish that can be customized to your liking. This salad makes a great appetizer with saltines or a main dish when served on some toasted white bread. At your next family BBQ, serve bologna salad as a side dish with the macaroni salad and potato salad.

Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

