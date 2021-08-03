Bologna Salad Might Change Your Feelings About Bologna Forever
Just mention the word bologna, and you'll elicit a reaction. People either love or hate this deli mystery meat. If you're on team bologna, or grew up in the Midwest, you may have eaten bologna salad before. Bologna salad makes a great sandwich spread and is very similar to ham salad, though many say it tastes way better. It's a very versatile and easy dish that can be customized to your liking. This salad makes a great appetizer with saltines or a main dish when served on some toasted white bread. At your next family BBQ, serve bologna salad as a side dish with the macaroni salad and potato salad.www.wideopeneats.com
