USDA Lifts PACA Reparation Sanctions on Michigan Produce Business
WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced D’Amore Produce Solutions has satisfied a reparation order that was issued under the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA) and lifted the sanctions against the company. As part of its requirements to conduct PACA-related business, D’Amore Produce satisfied a reparation order that was issued in December 2020 in the amount of $40,405 for unpaid produce transactions.www.andnowuknow.com
Comments / 0