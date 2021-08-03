Cancel
USDA Lifts PACA Reparation Sanctions on Michigan Produce Business

By Anne Allen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced D’Amore Produce Solutions has satisfied a reparation order that was issued under the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA) and lifted the sanctions against the company. As part of its requirements to conduct PACA-related business, D’Amore Produce satisfied a reparation order that was issued in December 2020 in the amount of $40,405 for unpaid produce transactions.

