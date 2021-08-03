Cancel
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County Public Health Offering Free COVID-19 Testing

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health has begun offering free COVID-19 testing at locations across the county to help identify cases and help patients receive early care to reduce the growing community spread threat.

The free COVID-19 testing sites will operate on rotating schedule throughout Tarrant County. “Testing remains an important tool in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. “The county’s testing is free and easily accessible, so there is no reason not to get tested if you suspect you may have COVID-19.”

Tarrant County is currently at the High Community Spread Level, meaning, that more than 100 cases per 100,000 have been found in the past seven days.

Previously the Texas Division of Emergency Management had operated testing sites across Tarrant County but reduced their operations due to slowing demand and closed their last sites in June.

These COVID-19 testing sites will remain open as needed going forward. Additional sites and times may be added. COVID-19 testing information is updated here .

COVID-19 Testing Locations:

Monday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Northeast Subcourthouse
645 Grapevine Hwy.
Hurst, TX 76054

Tuesday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Southwest Public Health Center
6551 Granbury Road, Suite 110
Fort Worth, Texas 76133

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Bagsby – Williams Public Health Center
3212 Miller Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas 76105

Wednesday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Northwest Public Health Center
3800 Adam Grubb Road
Lake Worth, Texas 76135-3506

Thursday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Southeast Subcourthouse Arlington
700 E Abram Street
Arlington, Texas 76010

Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Mansfield Subcourthouse
1100 E. Broad Street, Ste 100
Mansfield, TX 76063

