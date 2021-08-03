Cancel
Suns' Abdel Nader: Set to return to Phoenix

 2 days ago

Nader and the Suns agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year, $4.2 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The Suns will bring back one of their depth pieces on an affordable contract that ties him to the team through the 2022-23 season. A knee injury hampered Nader for much of last season, but early on he was seeing 15-to-20 minutes off the bench on most nights. The Iowa State product will likely fill a similar role next season, so he's unlikely to be a viable fantasy option in most formats.

