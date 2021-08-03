Cancel
NBA

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Gets His Own Adidas Forum Colorway

By Victor Deng
 2 days ago
Adidas just gave Utah Jazz all-star Donovan Mitchell his own Forum shoe.

Available now via Adidas.com is a new colorway of the classic basketball-turned-lifestyle model designed by Mitchell.

The low-top style features a predominantly white leather upper including a midfoot strap by the ankle collar combined with bold purple suede overlay panels along with matching shoelaces. Mitchell’s spider branding and the Adidas Trefoil logo are stamped on the heel. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a bold graphic within the translucent outsole.

“Dominate your look the way Donovan Mitchell dominates the hardwood. More than just a revival of an archive favorite, these adidas Forum Low shoes bring the energy and dedication of basketball greats to today,” the Three Stripes wrote for the shoe’s product description.

In addition to Mitchell’s new Forum style, he has released three signature basketball models with the brand over the last three years with his latest D.O.N. Issue #3 shoe revealed at this year’s NBA Playoffs.

Fans of the Mitchell’s Adidas Forum Low can shop the look now at Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists for a retail price of $110. At the time of publication, the style is available in a men’s size 4 to a men’s size 13.

