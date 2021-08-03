Cancel
First Church in Roxbury study report

 4 days ago

The Boston Landmarks Commission has posted a study report on the proposed designation of the First Church in Roxbury as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.

The First Church in Roxbury is historically and architecturally significant at the local and state levels as an outstanding example of ecclesiastical architecture in the early nineteenth century; for the visually stunning integrity of its architectural and landscape features; for its associations with a nationally-renowned proponent of professional architectural design, Asher Benjamin; and for its role in the development of the Roxbury community from a rural, agricultural town to a wealthy Boston suburb and now a densely populated, majority Black urban neighborhood.

Two archaeological surveys in 2003 and 2019 at the First Church in Roxbury have also documented that multiple intact ancient Native Massachusett sites exist on the First Church property.

There are two ways to provide feedback on this potential landmark designation:

  1. Written feedback can be provided by visiting this link: feedback form.
  2. The study report will be discussed at a public hearing on August 24, 2021. Members of the public are invited to attend this hearing and provide comments there as well. Please look for the meeting notice in the public notices section of our website.

