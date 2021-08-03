Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fetty Wap Mourns Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell in Moving Tribute

By Kisha Forde
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFetty Wap is opening up about his devastating loss. Following the heartbreaking news of his 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell's passing, the 30-year-old rapper paid tribute to her memory during an Instagram Live on August 2. In a video reshared to other social media platforms, the "My Way" artist is seen...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fetty Wap
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Platforms#Turquoise#Swimming Pool#The Instagram Live#Fineassturquoise#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fetty Wap Only Has His Right Eye, but What Caused Him to Lose His Left?

As he's achieved greater and greater success, fans have only become more curious about the details of Fetty Wap's personal life. The rapper is now 30 years old, and some have started to notice that he only has one eye. Although his single eye certainly hasn't stood in the way of his success, some are wondering what happened to his other eye that left him with just one.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Fetty Wap’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Rapper’s 6 Children & Their Mothers

Learn more about Fetty Wap’s six children, who he’s had with five different women, including his daughter Lauren, who tragically passed away. “Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap’s, 30, daughter Lauren tragically passed away at four years old. The little girl’s mother Turquoise Miami announced her death in an Instagram post on Sunday August 1. The “My Way” rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II has had six children in his life with five different women. Fetty seems like a real family man, who really appreciates all of his kids.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Fetty Wap’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers

Fetty Wap is loving fatherhood! The rapper became a dad in May 2011 and has been sharing his sweet moments with his children via social media ever since. The songwriter shares his eldest child, Aydin, with Ariel Reese. Four years after the little one’s birth, the New Jersey native welcomed daughter Zaviera with Lezhae Keona in 2015. The former couple also welcomed son Zy in 2018.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Rapper Fetty Wap’s daughter has dies at age 4

Rapper Fetty Updates: Fetty Wap’s girl Lauren Maxwell has unfortunately kicked the bucket at only 4-years of age. “This is my astonishing, lovely, clever, lively, cherishing, gifted, brilliant, and resolute princess mermaid Aquarius,” Lauren’s mom started, sharing a short circled video of her grinning and chuckling in a pool. Lauren...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Hot Spot: Family Breaks Silence On The Passing Of Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Biz Markie is now being laid to rest today at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in Patchogue, New York. Reverend Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy. It will be a private event for close friends and family. The legnedary rapper lost his battle to diabetes on July 16. In other sad news, Fetty Wap’s family is breaking their silence on the recent lost of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Fetty Wap Says Late Daughter Lauren Would Be 'Happy As Hell' Following Outpouring Of Support After Her Passing

Fetty Wap appears to have responded following the news that his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, has passed away. The 30-year-old reportedly took to Instagram Live, per Hollywood Unlocked, to chat with fans after the sad news emerged. The clip started with the "My Way" hitmaker standing outside and wiping away tears as "Get You The Moon" by Kina played in the background.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Fetty Wap Makes a Tearjerking Request for 4-Year-Old Daughter Who Died

Fetty Wap remains mourning for his 4-year-old daughter's tragic death. Given the untimely and sudden passing, this is understandable. He kissed a photo of his baby girl in a new video and then to make everything more emotional, he also requested his fans to do one thing for him in honor of his late daughter.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Fetty Wap and more stars who lost children in 2021

Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a child. Sadly, several celebrities have had to say goodbye to their babies this year. Keep reading to see which stars are grieving the loss of their kids in 2021, starting with this hitmaker… "Trap Queen" rapper Fetty Wap is mourning the death of 4-year-old Lauren Maxwell, his daughter with Lisa Pembroke, aka performer Turquoise Miami. Lauren passed away in Riverdale, Georgia, on June 24. According to TMZ, her death certificate indicates she died from a cardiac arrhythmia — an irregular heartbeat — caused by complications from congenital cardiac anomalies. A devastated Lisa — who on Aug. 5 took to Instagram to slam TMZ for posting the news, saying "that is not the full cause of her death" and noting that autopsy results were pending — announced Lauren's passing on social media on Aug. 1, calling her daughter "my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius." Two days later, Fetty Wap (real name: Willie Maxwell II) took to Instagram where he called his little girl his "mini me" and "my twin," captioning a photo of Lauren, "I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend…" The grieving dad told fans on Instagram Live, "She's good. My baby's happy now." The music star has five surviving children from previous relationships.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Fetty Wap’s daughter died from heart defect complications: report

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell died of complications from a heart defect she had since birth, according to a new report. Lauren’s cause of death was a fatal cardiac arrhythmia – an irregular heartbeat — due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies, according to TMZ, which cited the death certificate.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Young Rapper Killed on IG Live

Multiple resources state they witnessed a young rapper by the name of Indian Red Boy as he was killed inside of his car this past Thursday. He also just happened to be having a conversation on Instagram Live when the shots rang out leaving viewers surprised. During the video, he...
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Keyshia Cole’s Brother Reveals The Only Item Late Mother Frankie Lons Left Him

R&B singer Keyshia Cole has remained silent since the sudden passing of her mother Frankie Lons on what was her 61st and final birthday on Sunday (July 18). Her brother, rapper Sammy Ghostt, however, spoke to TMZ speculating that Lons died as a result of a drug overdose at her home in Oakland, CA and now he’s sharing details about the only physical item their mother left behind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy