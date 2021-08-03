Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, UT

Osprey tangled in nest rescued by firefighters in Weber Co.

By Jack Helean
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZqVy_0bGaTXjQ00

An osprey was rescued by firefighters after it apparently became tangled in a nest high up on a pole in Huntsville.

READ: Semi truck erupts in flames after going through I-15 barrier in Iron Co.

According to the Weber County fire district, a lift was provided by Lonnie Bailey and his son.

Two firefighters went up in the lift and helped set the osprey free.

READ: Dream Team out of doghouse after helping Herriman dog rescuer

Once free, they placed it in the nest and it flew away safely.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Weber County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Herriman, UT
County
Weber County, UT
Huntsville, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Huntsville, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nest#Firefighters#Tangled#Weber Co#Iron Co#Today E65 Wcso#Engineer Locke Lonnie#Weberfiredist#Dream Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Riverside, UTPosted by
FOX 13 News

Crash kills one in Box Elder County

One person was killed Wednesday in a two car accident at the intersection of SR-30 and 4400 West in Riverside. According to Utah troopers, the accident was reported as T-bone type accident, with one patient in critical condition.
Utah StatePosted by
FOX 13 News

Utah man arrested after several women accuse him of torturing them and their pets

A man was arrested after allegedly abusing two women and killing or torturing several animals that belonged to them. Caden Michael Biesinger, 20, was arrested Wednesday after one of the women told police that he killed four of her cats over a two month period in 2019. The woman said at least two of the animals had been thrown against a concrete floor, he broke a second cat's spine and a third was beaten to death with a mallet while it was trapped in a pillowcase, according to court documents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy