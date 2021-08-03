Osprey tangled in nest rescued by firefighters in Weber Co.
An osprey was rescued by firefighters after it apparently became tangled in a nest high up on a pole in Huntsville.
According to the Weber County fire district, a lift was provided by Lonnie Bailey and his son.
Two firefighters went up in the lift and helped set the osprey free.
Once free, they placed it in the nest and it flew away safely.
