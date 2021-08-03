Tom Brady celebrates 44th birthday with day off from practice

What do you get the quarterback who has seven Super Bowl rings for his 44th birthday? Tom Brady's head coach simply says some rest will do.

“There is nobody out there competing any harder than him,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said. “We’ll throw him a bone and give him a day off.”

With a day off, Brady still showed up to practice, just without a helmet and pads. He’s one of the oldest quarterbacks in NFL history and shows no signs of slowing down after leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City back in February.

WFTS

“I’ve found my voice more,” Brady said. “I really enjoy being around my teammates, coaches. It’s been a different environment. I just really enjoy the experience of playing football.”

His much-younger teammates learn from that experience in practice.

“It’s just so impressive to see how well he moves for being 44 now,” Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin said. “That sounds so crazy to me. He’s damn near 20 years older than me. He still moves and acts like he is much younger. That’s very inspiring for a young guy like me.”

As far as getting him a birthday surprise during his 22nd training camp …

“We couldn’t get anyone in the building to surprise him coming out of a cake, so COVID screwed that one up,” Arians said. “Other than that it was just a normal day.”