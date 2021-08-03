Cancel
Listen To Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' For Covers Album

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The track is from Metallica's forthcoming 'Blacklist' compilation for charity.

