Multnomah County, OR

MHCC wins national award

By Angel Rosas
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Mt. Hood Community College acknowledged for its commitment to educational equality.

The Association of Community College Trustees awarded Mt. Hood Community College with the 2021 Pacific Region Equity Award on Friday, July 30.

The award recognizes a community college's governing board/college CEO's commitment to achieving educational equity.

This is first time the college has received the equity award and the first time since 1989 to receive any award from ACCT.

Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Estacada News

Online academy recognizes Clackamas County honor roll students

Willamette Connections Academy announces second semester students named for academic excellenceWillamette Connections Academy, a statewide tuition-free online public school, announced its honor roll for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year. The list recognizes hundreds of students in grades K-5. "All of us at Willamette Connections Academy are excited to offer special recognition to this list of honor roll students," said Heather Engelhardt, Willamette Connections Academy assistant principal for grades K-5. "Families have been through so much this past year and a half. It's been gratifying to see students succeeding academically in a stable, high-quality learning environment with minimal...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Tumwata School now honors Indigenous, not murderous trapper

Tribal word for Willamette Falls replaces name of 19th century fur trapper known for killing an Indigenous competitor.A newly renovated building in Oregon City will be renamed Tumwata Middle School, a name that means Willamette Falls in the Clackamas tribal language, later Anglicized as Tumwater. Tumwata was formerly named Peter Skene Ogden Middle School, after a fur trapper and explorer best known for his aggressive tactics in competition with Native American tribes. Oregon City School Board members unanimously approved the name change at their June 21 meeting. Ogden's renaming follows this year's decision by Clackamas Community College to rename its...

