MHCC wins national award
Mt. Hood Community College acknowledged for its commitment to educational equality.
The Association of Community College Trustees awarded Mt. Hood Community College with the 2021 Pacific Region Equity Award on Friday, July 30.
The award recognizes a community college's governing board/college CEO's commitment to achieving educational equity.
This is first time the college has received the equity award and the first time since 1989 to receive any award from ACCT.
