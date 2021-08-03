Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Best Fast Food Hash Browns According To 39% Of People

By Nancy Mock
mashed.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast food breakfasts like sausage and egg sandwiches, pancakes, and breakfast burritos really hit the spot, but let's be honest: They just aren't complete without a crispy hash brown on the side. More and more fast food restaurants jumped on the breakfast bandwagon over the last several years, after seeing competitors successfully pulling in early-morning drive-through commuters (via Eater.) And even though their morning sales took a hit during the pandemic when people were forced to stay home, the fast food giants have held onto their breakfast menus. They're eagerly eyeing customers' return to the daily commute, and the need for a quick-grab, hot breakfast.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hash Browns#Fast Food Restaurants#Fast Food Restaurant#Food Drink#Dunkin#Mcdonald#Cnn#Taco Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Cheezburger

Customer Asks Restaurant To Cut Burrito In Half, Restaurant Maliciously Complies

Some people can get very fired up about their burritos. Like, remember the time that a Tumblr user unleashed an epic rant about their burrito not being served up to their standards? Yeah, not a rant that's easy to forget. Well, this time around we have a couple customers that wanted their burrito cut in half. Folks in the comments section were definitely making a solid case for the stance that the restaurant really should've just cut the burrito in half and not made a big deal out of the whole thing. Especially when you consider that there are plenty of people out there that physically can't cut their burritos in half due to health conditions. For some more juicy malicious compliance drama check out the time that a rude customer got their comeuppance from an auto salvage yard employee.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

9 Worst Fast-Food Drinks You Should Never Order

Fast food has always had a pretty bad reputation health-wise, and while we hear a lot about which burgers and breakfast items to avoid, we don't often hear as much about drinks, which can be hidden calorie bombs. Generally, beverages always seem to get lost in the nutritional calculations we do when thinking about what we should and shouldn't be eating, and it's especially so at fast-food chains, where no order is complete without a soda or an indulgent slushie or milkshake.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's May Be Delaying the Release of This New Burger in the U.S.

When McDonald's announced it was developing its first-ever plant-based burger late last year, the item quickly became one of the most anticipated fast-food novelties. The chain said it had signed a three-year global agreement with Beyond Meat, their partners in the new McPlant line, and that the new protein would be made "by McDonald's, for McDonald's."
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Major New Customer Perk Is Rolling Out Nationwide Tomorrow

McDonald's has long been a holdout when it came to rewarding its biggest fans with free food. There was the McCafe program, sure, which would give participants a free coffee drink, but no matter how often you'd be eating those Chicken McNuggets, the chain never offered to reward you for it. All that's about to change tomorrow.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
RestaurantsNewnan Times-Herald

Local restaurant fails recent health inspection

A local Mexican restaurant failed its July 8 health inspection with a score of 61. When asked about what would be done to improve the restaurant's score for the next inspection, Los Mariachis manager Catarino Romero said changes were in progress after receiving the score. Romero did not specify what...
RestaurantsPosted by
Best Life

Wendy's Is Permanently Getting Rid of This Menu Item

When you pull up to the drive-thru, you know some fast food items will always be around, like a burger, fries, and soda. Then there are others that are fleeting and only on the menu for a limited time, like the McRib at McDonald's or a Girl Scout cookie-themed blizzard at Dairy Queen. But there's nothing more disappointing than the feeling of going to order something you've been eating for years, only to learn that it's not just sold out for the day, but gone for good. Recently, that's exactly what happened to customers at Wendy's, who realized that locations across the country are no longer selling one beloved item. And it turns out, it's about to be gone for good. Read on to find out what the fast food chain is getting rid of permanently and how fans are responding.
RestaurantsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

7 Items on the Taco Bell Menu to Avoid At All Costs

Taco Bell is the place to go for an indulgent meal of delicious Tex-Mex. When the craving for a cheesy burrito or plate of nachos hit, the drive-thru of your nearest Taco Bell location is first to come to mind. When could a Crunchy Taco or Cheesy Bean Burrito possibly be a bad choice? We all know how yummy this fast food chain's menu items are, but it's certainly not the place to go for a healthy bite to eat, and the food coma that comes from a meal of almost exclusively carbs and cheese doesn't hit the spot. Here are 7 items on the Taco Bell menu to avoid at all costs.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Over 50% Of Fans Agree This Is The Best Burger King Menu Item

There are plenty of places to turn to when a quick trip through the drive-thru sounds better than spending time in the kitchen to whip up a full meal. Among the choices of fast food hot spots, Burger King remains one of the more popular establishments. In fact, the Florida-based restaurant is the second-largest hamburger chain in the world, serving more than 11 million people daily across its 18,600-plus worldwide locations (via Statista and Burger King). And that got us to thinking, what is it that all those customers regard as the premier item on the BK menu?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

One of the Most Popular Taco Bell Items In History Is Returning to the Menu

Taco Bell sure knows how to keep fans on their toes with one of the most dynamic menus in fast food. The company is at it yet again with some big news—its most successful limited-time item in history is making a splashy comeback to the menus this summer. The viral Nacho Fries, which keep making much-too-short appearances at Taco Bell, will return for the seventh time later this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy