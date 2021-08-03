How To Know When Your Gutters Need Repair

Many homeowners desire the warm, natural look of hardwood flooring, but installing wood floors can be expensive. Laminate flooring successfully mimics the characteristics of wood, stone, and tile flooring at a fraction of the cost. Heavy-duty laminate floors are more durable and easier to clean than natural wood floors. They’re a fantastic option for high-traffic areas and spaces that may experience moderate amounts of moisture. The cost to install laminate flooring ranges from $1,500 to $3,500, with the national average at $2,207 for a 12-millimeter-thick laminate installed in a 200-square-foot space with a sound-dampening underlayment. Laminate wood style flooring averages out to $6 to $14 per square foot, including labor and material costs. The difference in pricing is due to the variety of add-ons that may be recommended for your home, the type of finish, and the abrasion rating. Laminate flooring is relatively easy to install, and a flooring project can be completed in just a few hours, depending on the size of the space. Labor costs will average between $800 and $1,600 for a 200-square-foot area. Many homeowners choose laminate flooring for their homes because it’s durable, easy to clean, and resistant to scratches and water damage.