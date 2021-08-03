BioCentriq Launches Digital Capability Center for Cell & Gene Therapy at NJIT

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBioCentriq announced its partnership with McKinsey & Company in the launch of a new center to advance operations and manufacturing excellence in cell and gene therapy (CGT). The new Digital Capability Center will focus on accelerating operational excellence and digital transformations in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. “Bringing the lessons of Industry 4.0 to CGT operations is critical to the continued growth of the CGT industry, not only in revolutionizing our approach to treat and cure diseases, but in improving the health outcomes of people everywhere,” said Jeff Smith, McKinsey partner and a global coleader of the firm’s CGT work. “The Digital Capability Center will focus on digitally enabling operations to improve performance—from advanced analytics for higher bioprocessing productivity to AI in deviation reduction and digital-twin-based plant scheduling—and the mindsets and capabilities needed to enable, scale, and sustain the transformation.”

