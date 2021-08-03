Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

De Blasio not ruling out bid for New York governor

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rjnR_0bGaRq5r00
© Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Monday said he is not ruling out a bid for New York governor.

“I haven’t ruled in or ruled out anything. I haven’t made any decisions about the future,” de Blasio said during a press briefing, News 10 ABC reported.

The comment came a day before a report was released by state Attorney General Letitia James (D) saying New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed 11 women and retaliated against at least one person who came forward about the harassment.

“My first thoughts are with the women who were subject to this abhorrent behavior, and their bravery in stepping forward to share their stories. The Attorney General’s detailed and thorough report substantiates many disturbing instances of severe misconduct," de Blasio said in a statement Tuesday. "Andrew Cuomo committed sexual assault and sexual harassment, and intimidated a whistleblower. It is disqualifying.

“It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor," he added. "He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately."

Cuomo said he will not resign, and it is still possible for him to run for reelection in 2022.

De Blasio can not run for mayor of New York City again due to term limits and could go up against Cuomo in a gubernatorial race if he decides to run.

“Right now, my singular focus is on beating back COVID and getting this city to a full recovery,” de Blasio said at the press conference. “At some point I gotta figure out what I’m doing.”

Comments / 15

The Hill

The Hill

297K+
Followers
31K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#News 10 Abc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsWKTV

Zogby: Cuomo will resign

The founder of The Zogby Poll doesn't think the NYS Legislature will have to pull the plug on Governor Andrew Cuomo's political career; he thinks Cuomo, himself, will realize he has no choice, but to step down. "He has the majority of the democrats in both houses of the legislature...
PoliticsPosted by
WIBX 950

Andrew Cuomo Could Be The 2nd NY Governor To Be Impeached. Who Was the First?

The world seems to be closing in on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo following the NYS Attorney General report that charges he violated his own sexual harassment rules. Democrats in the state and across the country are now calling for him to resign. Meanwhile, New York's legislative judiciary committee is reconvening on Monday to continue talks about impeachment.
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
New York City, NYNewsweek

Bill De Blasio Calls AG Harassment Report on N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Very Troubling'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the New York attorney general's harassment report on Governor Andrew Cuomo is "very troubling." During a press briefing, de Blasio was asked about the recent report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James and in response he said that it represents behaviors that are "unacceptable. Unacceptable for anyone, let alone a public servant."
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Times calls on Cuomo to resign

The New York Times is calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to step down following a state attorney general's report that found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, allegations he has denied. "The stories get worse, and the women who came forward to share them, even in...

Comments / 15

Community Policy