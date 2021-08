The desirable imagination of what it would be like to play Xbox on the go has reached a breakthrough. The Xbox Game Pass has officially initiated its beta testing phase for iOS devices. This allows iPhone and iPad users of the current generation to finally join in on the Xbox action. But after trying out the service for a couple of weeks, is it worth investing time and money into it? How is it overall when it comes to graphics, frames, resolution, and consistency? Here is our review of the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform’s beta phase for iOS.