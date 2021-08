Here are items from recent county and city meetings that may be of interest to our readers. A couple applied to have the county take up maintenance on a road that connects their community to the main road, council advised the community to create their own HOA-like government who can then work with the county to improve roads without the county having to completely take over. County felt it didn’t make sense to take over the road with the amount of work that would need to be done to bring the road to standard for the amount of people the road affects (only 3-4 households). Speed limit will be reduced to 35 MPH on that road, it is a gravel road through residences but has become a sort of speedway. Children at Play signs have not helped speeding, and one car has already flipped into someone’s yard. Unanimously passed.