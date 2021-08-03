Beckley VA Medical Center reimplements COVID-19 restrictions
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A medical center just for Veterans in our area will resume COVID-19 restrictions at their facility starting Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Beckley VA said they reimplemented certain restrictions and screening ‘out of an abundance of caution.’ In a statement on their Facebook page, officials listed a variety of reasons to resume these protocols, including protecting the veterans and their employees.www.wvnstv.com
