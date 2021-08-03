Fulfilling Our Fast Fashion Fix

The following story contains spoilers from the third and fourth episodes of Amazon’s “Making the Cut” Season 2. Read our recap of the first two episodes here. “We want you to create your brand’s version of a three-piece modern bridal collection,” cohost Heidi Klum told the eight remaining contestants at the outset of this week’s “Making the Cut.” Two of those pieces, she explained, would be runway looks for the couple’s big day, while the third — the one headed to Amazon’s Making the Cut online store — would be an accessible version of one of those looks. The hitch in creating this wardrobe to get hitched in? Instead of working individually, the designers would have to collaborate in teams of two. Episode 1 winner Gary Graham was paired off with Poland-born designer Raf Swiader, Episode 2 winner Joshua Scacheri with Paris-based Lucie Brochard, Colombian designer Andrea Salazar with New Orleans’ Olivia OBlanc and L.A.'s Ally Ferguson with Brooklyn’s Andrea Pitter.