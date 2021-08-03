Cancel
Apparel

Fulfilling Our Fast Fashion Fix

By WAMU 88.5
kmuw.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePandemic lockdowns didn’t affect our shopping habits when it came to if we wanted to buy clothes. But it did change where many consumers wanted to buy clothes.Instead of spending time and money at the mall, many turned to online retailers for their fashion fix. Chinese clothing giant Shein had...

www.kmuw.org

Minneapolis, MNmspmag.com

The Return of Fashion

What role does fashion play? Pandemic and post-pandemic life have skewed this answer dramatically. As our lives shift, so do our go-to garments. But as consumers emerge from their cocoons, local shops are reporting a new wave of excitement as people prepare to dress up again. Many even classify this rebirth as a “spending spree.” The consensus? Fashion. Is. Back.
Appareltheeverygirl.com

The 10 Pieces Our Fashion Editor Is Wearing on Repeat This Summer

Temperatures are high, plans are on the calendar, and al fresco is the only way we’re eating. Life feels like, well, life again, and summer 2021 is already starting out to be one of the best we can remember—which means that our summer clothes are more important than ever. As...
ApparelDartmouth

‘Conform Just Enough’: Reflections on Fast Fashion

The world of fast fashion promotes the mass-consumption of trends for students at Dartmouth and for young people everywhere. The Dartmouth closet seems to fall easily into a few sartorial aesthetics. The standard prepster: Sperrys, loafers or beat Nike tennis shoes; khaki shorts slightly above the knees; Polos on good...
Apparelmorningbrew.com

Lazy fashion has made its way to our ears

In 2019, we wore heels to the office. In 2020, we napped in dresses. This year, we sport leggings from 9–5. Now lazy fashion has made its way to our ears. Listen up: The #earparty has been in full swing since Zoom let us dress from the waist up. “During...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Fast-growing Carbon and Water Neutral Jewelry Brand Ana Luisa, Chooses Ruby Has as its Fulfillment Partner

Ruby Has Fulfillment announced today that it will provide fulfillment services to power high-growth logistics for the online jewelry company, Ana Luisa. Ruby Has was chosen for its ability to quickly scale small-parcel fulfillment using branded, sustainable packaging. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005695/en/. Fast-growing...
ApparelGossip Cop

4 Tips To Fight Fast Fashion And Make Your Wardrobe More Sustainable

Styles come and go, and so do the trendy pieces that circulate in and out of the stores. And the mass production of trendy, short-lived clothing has a massive impact on the environment. According to Business Insider, “Fashion production makes up 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions, dries up water sources...
ApparelTelegraph

How I broke my fast-fashion habit and embraced a slower approach to style

I’ve always been a big shopper. As much as I would love to be the type of person who can just buy one thing every now and then, I’m a magpie. And I love a bargain. Just before the first lockdown, my shopping habit had gotten to the point where my wardrobe was overflowing. Maybe once a week I would go shopping and buy something, usually from Zara, ASOS, H&M, Mango or Whistles. Quite often, especially if it was an online order, I’d place the order, there would be this period of anticipation, and then, when the item arrived, I would get this sick feeling of, “Oh God, what have I done? I don’t need this, what am I doing?”
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Our fashion critic on ‘Making the Cut’s’ Week 2 winner. (It wasn’t one of the looks.)

The following story contains spoilers from the third and fourth episodes of Amazon’s “Making the Cut” Season 2. Read our recap of the first two episodes here. “We want you to create your brand’s version of a three-piece modern bridal collection,” cohost Heidi Klum told the eight remaining contestants at the outset of this week’s “Making the Cut.” Two of those pieces, she explained, would be runway looks for the couple’s big day, while the third — the one headed to Amazon’s Making the Cut online store — would be an accessible version of one of those looks. The hitch in creating this wardrobe to get hitched in? Instead of working individually, the designers would have to collaborate in teams of two. Episode 1 winner Gary Graham was paired off with Poland-born designer Raf Swiader, Episode 2 winner Joshua Scacheri with Paris-based Lucie Brochard, Colombian designer Andrea Salazar with New Orleans’ Olivia OBlanc and L.A.'s Ally Ferguson with Brooklyn’s Andrea Pitter.
Environmentinews.co.uk

Let’s end the Faustian pact with fast fashion

Ever since Greta Thunberg started protesting about climate change outside the Swedish parliament, young people have dominated the environmental debate. It’s their future – why shouldn’t they have a say in how it turns out?. Such a forceful argument, coming out of the mouths of babes, has helped to persuade...
Theater & Dancetowncarolina.com

Fashion Forward

Buh-bye yoga pants. Buh-bye slippers, sweatshirts, and PJs. We’re pushing the official uniform of 2020 to the back of the closet, to make way for new styles coming with the return of Greenville Fashion Week. COVID forced founder and executive director Maegan Heinz to pivot with the city’s premier style event, now in its fourth year, but the result is as tight as a Miyake pleat. The Upstate native provided us with a sneak peak of the runway.
Skin Caredarlingmagazine.org

Beauty & Fashion

Beauty is not only skin deep, it’s a reflection of the choices we make and the way we think about our being. I’m a firm believer that women discover true contentment through accepting all they’ve been given and embracing their design. Read on to find beauty and fashion tips that go deeper than the status quo out there.
Apparelkulturehub.com

Why you need to say “no” to fast fashion clothing

Fast fashion is a global epidemic that has plagued mainstream clothing for years. The term “fast fashion” refers to clothing retailers quickly replicating popular clothing, and inexpensively mass producing replicas of popular styles. Brands capitalize on fashion trends and pump out cheap clothing to match expanding consumer demand. Retailers put newly fashionable clothes on shelves for consumers, and quickly remove items that fall out of favor, keeping products in an endless rotation.
ApparelOne Green Planet

How to Buy Fast Fashion More Ethically

People’s shopping habits are dictated by ethical concerns and personal values. In an ideal world, we would all never buy fast fashion. Everyone would be wearing organic linen made by fairly paid garment workers who love their job and career. But that’s just not realistic for everybody. There are a...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The 7 Biggest Fashion Fears Stylists Are Seeing Now (And How To Fix Them)

Look, fashion can be confusing and, honestly, pretty hard to keep up with at times; are skinny jeans in or out? Ballet flats are cool again? It’s frustrating to navigate the sentiment of staying “on trend” ––and avoiding Gen-Z virally deeming what you once thought was cool as “cheugy” (read basic, overdone, outdated) on TikTok — while equally abiding by your own personal style. It’s no wonder that this creates a recipe for fashion fears.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Best sustainable men’s clothing: The fashion labels to know

Fashion is a form of self-expression. Of course, the look and feel is important but these days, even more so, is what the brand you are wearing stands for. The Fashion Transparency Index, released in July by Fashion Revolution, reveals that the majority of major fashion brands – a staggering 99 per cent – do not disclose the number of workers in their supply chain that are being paid a living wage.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

I Asked My Fashion Crew About the Fall Trends That Matter Most, and These 6 Won

My Fashion Crew showcases a group of inspiring tastemakers along with the trends and shopping lists that guide their personal wardrobes. The team here at Who What Wear has been covering the latest in fall fashion to help inspire those forthcoming autumn purchases. We’ve highlighted everything from the key takeaways from the fall/winter collections to the shopping picks our editors are already eyeing. Well, I thought I’d gain further insight into some of the fall trends those in my fashion crew are gravitating toward and can’t wait to wear. After all, gaining sartorial insight from various perspectives is always intriguing.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
TheStreet

Restyling The Fashion Scene With Sustainable Footwear

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aussie native and fast-fashion rebel, Danielle DiNunzio, has taken sustainable strides with her eco-friendly footwear brand, DANYELLE. DiNunzio first launched the brand in 2011 in Sydney, Australia when she identified a gap in the industry that posed a lack of seasonal footwear options, prompting her to create the SIGNATURE collection, a series of multi-seasonal selections suited for a devoted traveler's lifestyle. DiNunzio has always been proud of her adventurous spirit, having been an avid traveler throughout her younger years, she later pursued a career as a flight attendant to fuel her fascination with worldwide tourism. In addition to her love for travel, DiNunzio is equally passionate about environmental awareness, cherishing the earth's elements however she can. With her cultivated sense of high-end fashion, wanderlust nature, and ecological mindset, DiNunzio is rewriting the rules of mainstream fashion by offering the market environmentally sensible footwear solutions.
ApparelByrdie

9 Fashion Influencers That Prove 2021 Trends Work on All Body Types

Growing up, the latest, greatest fashion trends made me nervous. This wasn’t because I was unsure of my own sense of style or that I was afraid of change, though. It was because for most of my youth, I believed there were only certain trends that I was “allowed” to wear as someone living in a bigger body. When low-rise jeans were all the rage, I resented that I “couldn’t” wear them, too, as someone with a soft, round stomach. Alternatively, when high-waisted bikini bottoms became popular, I felt like I had won the lottery. Before then, I had believed that bikinis simply weren’t an option for me. I appreciated this constantly evolving series of trends because I loved fashion, but the idea that the next trend would be something that I feared wouldn’t be for me made me anxious.

Comments / 0

