Chiefs Training Camp News & Rumors start with a Juan Thornhill injury as the 3rd-year safety left the practice field on Monday morning. Thornhill suffered a groin injury and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return to practice. Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham has the latest Chiefs rumors & news from training camp on today’s video. Patrick Mahomes may have a reliable #2 WR this season as Mecole Hardman is entering his 3rd year in the NFL. Hardman’s had a strong offseason and has acknowledged that this is a big season for him. Another weapon could emerge for Mahomes this season as rookie TE Noah Gray has had a strong training camp thus far.