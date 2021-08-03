Cancel
Seattle, WA

Microsoft says it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, vendors, visitors starting next month

 2 days ago

(Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

(SEATTLE) Microsoft said Tuesday that it will require all employees and visitors to its properties to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next month, KOMO News reports.

“Starting in September, we’ll also require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S., and will have an accommodation process in place for employees,” Microsoft said in a statement. “We continue to review the situation on a local basis in each region/country/state where we work and will adjust dates and policies as needed.”

The company was expected to fully reopen offices in the U.S. on Sept. 7 but recently pushed that back to Oct. 4. Employees who have children too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or are caregivers to someone who is immunosuppressed are able to continue working from home until Jan. 2022, CNN reports.

"As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we continue to closely track new developments and adapt our plans as this situation evolves, keeping employee health and safety top of mind,” Microsoft said.

The company has roughly 100,000 employees in the U.S. and over 180,000 employees worldwide.

With COVID-19 cases spiking in many states due to the spread of the Delta variant, many companies are reevaluating their reopening plans.

