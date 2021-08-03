Ferencvaros vs. Slavia Prague picks, odds, how to watch, live stream: Aug. 4 UEFA Champions League predictions

The U.S. women's national team are set to continue their Olympic quest for their fifth gold medal on Saturday as group play rolls on during the Tokyo Olympics. The USWNT will be facing New Zealand in their second match of the tournament. They'll certainly hope it goes better than their last time out when the USWNT stunningly lost 3-0 against Sweden in their first group G match on Wednesday at Tokyo Stadium in Japan. Team USA are currently sitting at the bottom of group standings and need win against the Football Ferns in order to stay afloat in Group G with a game remaining against Australia.