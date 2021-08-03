Cancel
Ferencvaros vs. Slavia Prague picks, odds, how to watch, live stream: Aug. 4 UEFA Champions League predictions

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021-22 UEFA Champions League qualifying continues on Wednesday with Hungarian squad Ferencvaros hosting Slavia Prague of the Czech First League. Both clubs won their leagues last season, which was also the third consecutive league title for each team. Whomever advances after the second leg on Tuesday, August 10 will then face the aggregate winner of CFR Cluj vs. Young Boys in the playoff round. You can stream Ferencvaros vs. Slavia Prague on Paramount+.

