Graham County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures peaking around 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

#Cdc#Heat Exhaustion#Tucson Metro Area
